HACC upholds ruling requiring Yermak to wear electronic bracelet

The High Anti-Corruption Court considered an appeal by the defence team of former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak concerning the use of an electronic bracelet as a monitoring measure.

Suspilne reported this from the courtroom, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Court ruling

The court left the decision regarding the electronic bracelet unchanged, meaning Yermak will continue to wear it.

Lawyers’ position

Yermak’s lawyers said they had filed an appeal seeking clarification of the ruling on the electronic bracelet. They believe that "the decision requires clarification and lacks proper reasoning."

The defence stated that the investigating judge’s ruling was unfounded and contained an unclear operative part. The lawyers stressed that they were not challenging the obligation to wear the bracelet itself but were asking the court to clarify the scope of that obligation.

Yermak’s lawyers also insisted that the hearing be held behind closed doors, citing security concerns. The court rejected the motion.

Yermak did not attend the hearing. He filed a motion stating that he was unable to be present for objective reasons.

Read also: The High Anti-Corruption Court’s appeal upheld the seizure of Yermak’s assets

It should be recalled that on 10 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court expanded the list of regions to which former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak may travel without separate permission from the prosecutor, detective or court.

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.

On May 18, Yermak was released from the pre-trial detention center.

Read more: Yermak to remain on electronic tagging: HACC has refused to change former head of Presidential Office’s pre-trial measure