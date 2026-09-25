Prosecutor General’s Office investigates how Kravchenko arranged his official trip abroad

The Office of the Prosecutor General is conducting an internal investigation into how former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko arranged an official trip abroad.

Maryana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, head of the office’s Information Policy and Communications Department, told Censor.NET.

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Circumstances of the trip under investigation

According to Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi ordered an internal investigation on September 22 into the arrangements for and conduct of Kravchenko’s official trip abroad.

"The investigation is examining whether the established procedures for arranging and undertaking the trip were followed, as well as circumstances that may have contributed to possible violations," she said.

Haiovska-Kovbasiuk added that appropriate decisions would be made following the investigation if there were grounds to do so.

Read more: Kravchenko did not travel abroad in official car, - Office of Prosecutor General

Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko said he had signed notices of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General.

NABU and SAPO called Kravchenko’s actions a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Kravchenko left Ukraine on the night of September 14.

The Prosecutor General later said he was currently abroad on a business trip.

According to Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

The Prosecutor General later said that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of fictitious adoption to evade criminal liability.

On September 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the suspension of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office denied reports that Semen Kryvonos had allegedly been served with a notice of suspicion.

Kravchenko accused NABU of trying to have the notice of suspicion against the bureau’s director, Semen Kryvonos, revoked through backroom arrangements.

On 15 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Kravchenko himself said he had travelled abroad to, as he put it, "inform international partners about the real state of affairs within the anti-corruption agencies".

On September 24, Ukrainska Pravda reported that it had found Kravchenko in Vienna, the Austrian capital. According to the publication, he and his wife are registered in Austria at the address of a company’s office. Among other activities, the company sells pre-registered companies.

Read more: Prosecutor General’s Office makes final settlement with Kravchenko after dismissal and pays leave compensation. DOCUMENT