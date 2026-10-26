HACC reduces Tymoshenko’s bail from UAH 33 million to UAH 266,000

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has reduced bail for Yuliia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction and a suspect in a corruption case, from UAH 33 million to UAH 266,000.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a livestream of the court hearing.

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Bail cut 125-fold

The HACC had previously set Tymoshenko’s bail at UAH 33 million. The court partially granted her defense team’s motion to change her preventive measure and reduced bail to UAH 266,000.

This represents a reduction by a factor of 125.

In January 2026, the full UAH 33 million bail amount was posted for the Batkivshchyna leader. The difference, more than UAH 32.7 million, will now be returned to those who posted it.

Commenting on the court’s decision, Tymoshenko said the case against her was "falling apart before our eyes."

Previously, the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to lift the procedural obligations imposed on Yuliia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction.

Suspicion notice against Yuliia Tymoshenko

Read more: Investigation into Tymoshenko case has been completed. She is suspected of bribing MPs, - NABU