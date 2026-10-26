HACC reduces Tymoshenko’s bail from UAH 33 million to UAH 266,000
The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has reduced bail for Yuliia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction and a suspect in a corruption case, from UAH 33 million to UAH 266,000.
Censor.NET reports this, citing a livestream of the court hearing.
Bail cut 125-fold
The HACC had previously set Tymoshenko’s bail at UAH 33 million. The court partially granted her defense team’s motion to change her preventive measure and reduced bail to UAH 266,000.
This represents a reduction by a factor of 125.
In January 2026, the full UAH 33 million bail amount was posted for the Batkivshchyna leader. The difference, more than UAH 32.7 million, will now be returned to those who posted it.
Commenting on the court’s decision, Tymoshenko said the case against her was "falling apart before our eyes."
Previously, the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to lift the procedural obligations imposed on Yuliia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction.
Suspicion notice against Yuliia Tymoshenko
- As a reminder, late in the evening of 14 January, NABU said it had exposed the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine over an offer to bribe a number of MPs who are not members of that faction in exchange for voting for specific draft laws.
- As Censor.NET sources reported, NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at the office of the Batkivshchyna party. The searches were taking place at the Batkivshchyna party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.
- Later, media reports said NABU and SAPO had exposed Yuliia Tymoshenko over bribery of MPs in the Rada.
- NABU confirmed that it had served the MP with a notice of suspicion.
- The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requested a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of bail of UAH 50 million and certain obligations.
- On 16 January, HACC imposed a preventive measure on Tymoshenko: bail of UAH 33.3 million.
- On 21 January, HACC granted a partial seizure of Tymoshenko’s husband’s property.
- On 23 January, UAH 33.3 million in bail was posted for Tymoshenko.
- On 8 April, NABU announced the completion of the pre-trial investigation in the case.
- On 28 April, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court set a deadline of 24 May for MP Yuliia Tymoshenko and her defense team to review the case materials.
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