HACC lifted procedural obligations imposed on Tymoshenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled to lift the procedural obligations previously imposed on Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" parliamentary faction.

Judge Oleh Tkachenko announced the decision during a preliminary hearing, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"The procedural obligations imposed on Yulia Volodymyrivna Tymoshenko are hereby revoked. This ruling is not subject to appeal," the judge read aloud the operative part of the decision.

No further information regarding the Anti-Corruption Court's decision is available at this time.

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