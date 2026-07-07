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HACC lifted procedural obligations imposed on Tymoshenko
The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled to lift the procedural obligations previously imposed on Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" parliamentary faction.
Judge Oleh Tkachenko announced the decision during a preliminary hearing, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
"The procedural obligations imposed on Yulia Volodymyrivna Tymoshenko are hereby revoked. This ruling is not subject to appeal," the judge read aloud the operative part of the decision.
No further information regarding the Anti-Corruption Court's decision is available at this time.
Suspicion notice against Yuliia Tymoshenko
- As a reminder, late in the evening of 14 January, NABU said it had exposed the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine over an offer to bribe a number of MPs who are not members of that faction in exchange for voting for specific draft laws.
- As Censor.NET sources reported, NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at the office of the Batkivshchyna party. The searches were taking place at the Batkivshchyna party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.
- Later, media reports said NABU and SAPO had exposed Yuliia Tymoshenko over bribery of MPs in the Rada.
- NABU confirmed that it had served the MP with a notice of suspicion.
- The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requested a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of bail of UAH 50 million and certain obligations.
- On 16 January, HACC imposed a preventive measure on Tymoshenko: bail of UAH 33.3 million.
- On 21 January, HACC granted a partial seizure of Tymoshenko’s husband’s property.
- On 23 January, UAH 33.3 million in bail was posted for Tymoshenko.
- On 8 April, NABU announced the completion of the pre-trial investigation in the case.
- On 28 April, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court set a deadline of 24 May for MP Yuliia Tymoshenko and her defense team to review the case materials.
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