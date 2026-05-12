HACC Appeals Chamber upholds Tymoshenko’s suspicion notice in improper benefit case

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected Yuliia Tymoshenko’s defense team’s request to cancel the notice of suspicion. The court found that, at this stage of the investigation, there is a reasonable suspicion in the case concerning an offer of an improper benefit to an official.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the HACC Appeals Chamber.

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"On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, the HACC Appeals Chamber completed its consideration of appeals filed by the defense against the ruling of the HACC investigating judge of 21 April 2026, which refused to grant the complaint against the notice of suspicion served on Yuliia Tymoshenko, head of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction," the statement said.

Read more: Investigation into Tymoshenko case has been completed. She is suspected of bribing MPs, - NABU

Court’s conclusion

Following the consideration, the panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber dismissed the defense lawyers’ appeals and left the investigating judge’s ruling unchanged.

"The court concluded that the materials provided by the prosecution at this stage of the criminal proceedings indicate the existence of a reasonable suspicion that the MP committed the criminal offense she is charged with," HACC said.

Read more: HACC rejected Tymoshenko’s appeal against bail but allowed her to communicate with MPs and move freely across Ukraine

The ruling of the Appeals Chamber takes legal effect from the moment it is announced, is final, and is not subject to cassation appeal.

According to the investigation, the person in question is suspected of offering and promising an improper benefit to an official under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Tymoshenko prepares statement on crimes committed by NABU and SAPO

Suspicion notice against Yuliia Tymoshenko

Read more: HACC chose preventive measure for Tymoshenko: bail of 33.3 million hryvnias