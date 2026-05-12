HACC Appeals Chamber upholds Tymoshenko’s suspicion notice in improper benefit case
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected Yuliia Tymoshenko’s defense team’s request to cancel the notice of suspicion. The court found that, at this stage of the investigation, there is a reasonable suspicion in the case concerning an offer of an improper benefit to an official.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the HACC Appeals Chamber.
"On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, the HACC Appeals Chamber completed its consideration of appeals filed by the defense against the ruling of the HACC investigating judge of 21 April 2026, which refused to grant the complaint against the notice of suspicion served on Yuliia Tymoshenko, head of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction," the statement said.
Court’s conclusion
Following the consideration, the panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber dismissed the defense lawyers’ appeals and left the investigating judge’s ruling unchanged.
"The court concluded that the materials provided by the prosecution at this stage of the criminal proceedings indicate the existence of a reasonable suspicion that the MP committed the criminal offense she is charged with," HACC said.
The ruling of the Appeals Chamber takes legal effect from the moment it is announced, is final, and is not subject to cassation appeal.
According to the investigation, the person in question is suspected of offering and promising an improper benefit to an official under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Suspicion notice against Yuliia Tymoshenko
- As a reminder, late in the evening of 14 January, NABU said it had exposed the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine over an offer to bribe a number of MPs who are not members of that faction in exchange for voting for specific draft laws.
- As Censor.NET sources reported, NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at the office of the Batkivshchyna party. The searches were taking place at the Batkivshchyna party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.
- Later, media reports said NABU and SAPO had exposed Yuliia Tymoshenko over bribery of MPs in the Rada.
- NABU confirmed that it had served the MP with a notice of suspicion.
- The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requested a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of bail of UAH 50 million and certain obligations.
- On 16 January, HACC imposed a preventive measure on Tymoshenko: bail of UAH 33.3 million.
- On 21 January, HACC granted a partial seizure of Tymoshenko’s husband’s property.
- On 23 January, UAH 33.3 million in bail was posted for Tymoshenko.
- On 8 April, NABU announced the completion of the pre-trial investigation in the case.
- On 28 April, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court set a deadline of 24 May for MP Yuliia Tymoshenko and her defense team to review the case materials.
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