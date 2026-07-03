Tymoshenko case: Appeals Chamber of HACC denied request to transfer case to another court
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court denied a motion filed by Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the "Batkivshchyna" faction in the Verkhovna Rada, to transfer her criminal case to another court. She is accused of offering unlawful benefits to members of the Verkhovna Rada.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of Appeals Chamber the High Anti-Corruption Court.
"On July 3, 2026, a panel of judges of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC considered a motion filed by the accused, the leader of one of the parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, to transfer the criminal case materials from the HACC to another court," the statement reads.
Following the review, the panel of judges of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court denied the defendant’s motion.
According to the pretrial investigation authority, the member of parliament is accused of offering an unlawful benefit to members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The decision cannot be appealed
The decision took legal effect upon its announcement and is not subject to appeal.
Suspicion notice against Yuliia Tymoshenko
- As a reminder, late in the evening of 14 January, NABU said it had exposed the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine over an offer to bribe a number of MPs who are not members of that faction in exchange for voting for specific draft laws.
- As Censor.NET sources reported, NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at the office of the Batkivshchyna party. The searches were taking place at the Batkivshchyna party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.
- Later, media reports said NABU and SAPO had exposed Yuliia Tymoshenko over bribery of MPs in the Rada.
- NABU confirmed that it had served the MP with a notice of suspicion.
- The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requested a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of bail of UAH 50 million and certain obligations.
- On 16 January, HACC imposed a preventive measure on Tymoshenko: bail of UAH 33.3 million.
- On 21 January, HACC granted a partial seizure of Tymoshenko’s husband’s property.
- On 23 January, UAH 33.3 million in bail was posted for Tymoshenko.
- On 8 April, NABU announced the completion of the pre-trial investigation in the case.
- On 28 April, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court set a deadline of 24 May for MP Yuliia Tymoshenko and her defense team to review the case materials.
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