Tymoshenko case: Appeals Chamber of HACC denied request to transfer case to another court

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court denied a motion filed by Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the "Batkivshchyna" faction in the Verkhovna Rada, to transfer her criminal case to another court. She is accused of offering unlawful benefits to members of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of Appeals Chamber the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"On July 3, 2026, a panel of judges of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC considered a motion filed by the accused, the leader of one of the parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, to transfer the criminal case materials from the HACC to another court," the statement reads.

Following the review, the panel of judges of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court denied the defendant’s motion.

According to the pretrial investigation authority, the member of parliament is accused of offering an unlawful benefit to members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Case against Tymoshenko sent to court, SAPO says

The decision cannot be appealed

The decision took legal effect upon its announcement and is not subject to appeal.

Suspicion notice against Yuliia Tymoshenko

Read more: HACC Appeals Chamber upholds Tymoshenko’s suspicion notice in improper benefit case