Case against Tymoshenko sent to court, SAPO says

An indictment against Batkivshchyna faction leader Yuliia Tymoshenko has been sent to court in the case concerning the provision of undue benefits to members of Ukraine’s parliament.

The press service of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"According to the investigation, despite NABU and SAPO exposing in December 2025 cases in which members of Ukraine’s parliament received undue benefits for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, the accused initiated negotiations with some MPs on introducing a systematic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal conduct during votes," the statement said.

SAPO noted that this was not about one-off arrangements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation that involved advance payments and was intended to operate over a long period.

MPs were to receive instructions on how to vote and, in some cases, on abstaining or not taking part in votes.

The sanction under the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to 10 years, with or without confiscation of property.

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