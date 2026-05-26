Case against Tymoshenko sent to court, SAPO says
An indictment against Batkivshchyna faction leader Yuliia Tymoshenko has been sent to court in the case concerning the provision of undue benefits to members of Ukraine’s parliament.
The press service of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Details
"According to the investigation, despite NABU and SAPO exposing in December 2025 cases in which members of Ukraine’s parliament received undue benefits for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, the accused initiated negotiations with some MPs on introducing a systematic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal conduct during votes," the statement said.
SAPO noted that this was not about one-off arrangements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation that involved advance payments and was intended to operate over a long period.
MPs were to receive instructions on how to vote and, in some cases, on abstaining or not taking part in votes.
The sanction under the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to 10 years, with or without confiscation of property.
Suspicion notice against Yuliia Tymoshenko
- As a reminder, late in the evening of 14 January, NABU said it had exposed the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine over an offer to bribe a number of MPs who are not members of that faction in exchange for voting for specific draft laws.
- As Censor.NET sources reported, NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at the office of the Batkivshchyna party. The searches were taking place at the Batkivshchyna party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.
- Later, media reports said NABU and SAPO had exposed Yuliia Tymoshenko over bribery of MPs in the Rada.
- NABU confirmed that it had served the MP with a notice of suspicion.
- The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requested a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of bail of UAH 50 million and certain obligations.
- On 16 January, HACC imposed a preventive measure on Tymoshenko: bail of UAH 33.3 million.
- On 21 January, HACC granted a partial seizure of Tymoshenko’s husband’s property.
- On 23 January, UAH 33.3 million in bail was posted for Tymoshenko.
- On 8 April, NABU announced the completion of the pre-trial investigation in the case.
- On 28 April, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court set a deadline of 24 May for MP Yuliia Tymoshenko and her defense team to review the case materials.
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