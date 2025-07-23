"12414 f*ck off": Ukrainian defenders on front line on scandalous law against NABU and SAPO. PHOTO

Ukrainian defenders on the front line reacted to the signed scandalous draft law No. 12414 on the elimination of the powers of the NABU and the SAPO.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

"A little bit about what the guys and girls on the front line think about the law signed by Zelenskyy to limit NABU and SAPO," the post says.

Andrii Pysarenko, commander of the "Wolves of Da Vinci" mortar battery, also reacted to the law adopted against NABU and SAPO: "Public communication".

What preceded it?

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

