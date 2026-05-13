Attack on Ivano-Frankivsk: nine injured, residential building damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Nine people were injured in the Russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk on 13 May; all are currently in hospital, but their lives are not in danger. A fire broke out in a nine-storey residential building in the city; emergency services evacuated the residents and brought the blaze under control.

This was reported by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties:

Nine people were injured: three were hospitalised, while six others refused hospitalisation.

Read more: Ruscists hit residential building in Ivano-Frankivsk, injuries reported

Residents of damaged buildings will be provided with assistance

"I am addressing residents of Konovaltsia and Sakharova streets: if you have shattered windows or any damage, a mobile team consisting of police officers and Administrative Services Centre staff is working on site. We have already started accepting applications," the mayor stressed.

How to apply:



- A mobile Administrative Services Centre has started operating on Konovaltsia Street. Staff are accepting documents and have already received the first applications. The mobile centre will also operate tomorrow and, if necessary, on Friday throughout the day.



List of documents required to claim compensation from the city

- A mobile Administrative Services Centre has started operating on Konovaltsia Street. Staff are accepting documents and have already received the first applications. The mobile centre will also operate tomorrow and, if necessary, on Friday throughout the day. Passport

Personal identification number

IBAN account number for compensation payments

Proof of apartment ownership



If documents have been lost, they will be retrieved from registries and databases. Assistance will also be provided to restore them promptly. Residents can apply both at the mobile Administrative Services Centre on Konovaltsia Street and at the central office of the Administrative Services Centre (9 Nezalezhnosti Street).

The mayor also announced changes to the traffic scheme due to the closure of the city centre.







Read more: Russian drones have attacked Prykarpattia: 11,000 customers in Kolomyia district are without power

Furthermore, according to the State Emergency Service, falling enemy debris damaged two residential buildings, an outbuilding and a power line in the Nadvirna district. State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts inspected the area for explosive remnants.

Massive attack on 13 May