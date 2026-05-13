Attack on Ivano-Frankivsk: nine injured, residential building damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Nine people were injured in the Russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk on 13 May; all are currently in hospital, but their lives are not in danger. A fire broke out in a nine-storey residential building in the city; emergency services evacuated the residents and brought the blaze under control.
This was reported by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, according to Censor.NET.
Casualties:
- Nine people were injured: three were hospitalised, while six others refused hospitalisation.
Residents of damaged buildings will be provided with assistance
"I am addressing residents of Konovaltsia and Sakharova streets: if you have shattered windows or any damage, a mobile team consisting of police officers and Administrative Services Centre staff is working on site. We have already started accepting applications," the mayor stressed.
- How to apply:
- A mobile Administrative Services Centre has started operating on Konovaltsia Street. Staff are accepting documents and have already received the first applications. The mobile centre will also operate tomorrow and, if necessary, on Friday throughout the day.
List of documents required to claim compensation from the city
- Passport
- Personal identification number
- IBAN account number for compensation payments
- Proof of apartment ownership
If documents have been lost, they will be retrieved from registries and databases. Assistance will also be provided to restore them promptly.Residents can apply both at the mobile Administrative Services Centre on Konovaltsia Street and at the central office of the Administrative Services Centre (9 Nezalezhnosti Street).
The mayor also announced changes to the traffic scheme due to the closure of the city centre.
Furthermore, according to the State Emergency Service, falling enemy debris damaged two residential buildings, an outbuilding and a power line in the Nadvirna district. State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts inspected the area for explosive remnants.
Massive attack on 13 May
- Earlier, it was reported that enemy UAVs were attacking Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.
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Russia is also striking Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.
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UAVs attacked Odesa.
- In the Rivne region, according to preliminary data, 3 people were killed and 6 injured.
- According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Russia has launched a combined, prolonged air strike on critical facilities in Ukraine.
- Occupiers attack Zhytomyr region with drones: casualties reported, transport and civilian infrastructure damaged
- For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russians attacked Uzhhorod: a strike on a critical infrastructure facility has been recorded.
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