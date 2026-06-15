Russian attack on Kharkiv: among those hospitalised are one-month-old baby and two men in critical condition. PHOTOS
Last night, Kharkiv came under a massive enemy attack.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Casualties and injuries
It is reported that five people were killed as a result of strikes on the industrial zone, including four State Emergency Service personnel. A further 13 people were injured.
Condition of the injured
According to the Regional Military Administration, four of the injured have been hospitalised: two men are in a critical condition in intensive care, and two women are in a stable condition. A one-month-old baby has also been hospitalised.
Medical staff are providing all necessary assistance.
Clean-up operations
Units of the State Emergency Service and all relevant services continue to work at the sites of the strikes. Clean-up operations following the shelling and firefighting are ongoing. After this, a detailed survey of the area will begin to ensure that no one remains trapped under the rubble.
Syniehubov points out that the enemy employed the cynical tactic of a follow-up strike. First, they attacked the city with strike drones, and subsequently launched several targeted missile strikes against people who were clearing up the aftermath of the previous attack.
According to preliminary information from law enforcement agencies, the enemy used Iskander-type missiles.
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that the massive attack on Kyiv had left four dead and 25 injured, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
- The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a nursery and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
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