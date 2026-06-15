Russian attack on Kharkiv: among those hospitalised are one-month-old baby and two men in critical condition. PHOTOS

Last night, Kharkiv came under a massive enemy attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties and injuries

It is reported that five people were killed as a result of strikes on the industrial zone, including four State Emergency Service personnel. A further 13 people were injured.

Read more: Rescuers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv. PHOTO

Condition of the injured

According to the Regional Military Administration, four of the injured have been hospitalised: two men are in a critical condition in intensive care, and two women are in a stable condition. A one-month-old baby has also been hospitalised.



Medical staff are providing all necessary assistance.

Clean-up operations

Units of the State Emergency Service and all relevant services continue to work at the sites of the strikes. Clean-up operations following the shelling and firefighting are ongoing. After this, a detailed survey of the area will begin to ensure that no one remains trapped under the rubble.

Syniehubov points out that the enemy employed the cynical tactic of a follow-up strike. First, they attacked the city with strike drones, and subsequently launched several targeted missile strikes against people who were clearing up the aftermath of the previous attack.













Read more: Fire on roof of Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. Academy, kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv have been damaged, - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTOS

According to preliminary information from law enforcement agencies, the enemy used Iskander-type missiles.

Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

See more: In Dnipro, building and organ in House of Organ and Chamber Music were damaged. PHOTOS