Ballistic attack on Kyiv region: despite heat, rescue workers are continuing to deal with aftermath. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rescue workers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of a massive ballistic attack in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Region State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Rescue workers are currently continuing to bring fires under control at sites in the Bucha and Brovary districts.

Despite the hot weather and high air temperatures, emergency services are continuously dousing the fire sources, dismantling damaged structures and clearing up the aftermath of the destruction," they noted.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service’s bomb disposal units are searching the areas for explosive devices.





























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