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Ballistic attack on Kyiv region: despite heat, rescue workers are continuing to deal with aftermath. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Rescue workers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of a massive ballistic attack in the Kyiv region.
This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Region State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Rescue workers are currently continuing to bring fires under control at sites in the Bucha and Brovary districts.
Despite the hot weather and high air temperatures, emergency services are continuously dousing the fire sources, dismantling damaged structures and clearing up the aftermath of the destruction," they noted.
Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service’s bomb disposal units are searching the areas for explosive devices.
Russian attack on the night of 5 August
- As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.
- During the night, numerous fires broke out on the right bank of Kyiv.
- In the Kyiv region, warehouses and businesses in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.
- It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.
- Bodies were found on a railway platform in the Brovary district.
- It was also reported that last night the enemy dealt a devastating blow to the production and logistics infrastructure of the company ‘Epicentre’.
- According to the Air Force, Russia fired 28 missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces managed to shoot down 98 drones.
- There are reports of17 people killed and 34 wounded as a result of the Russian Federation’s ballistic strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region.
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