Court leaves preventive measure unchanged for organizer of weapons exhibition in Kyiv region attacked by Russia with ballistic missiles. PHOTOS
Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi District Court has extended the detention without bail of the organizer of an event that Russia struck with a missile on 24 July. Ten people were killed in the attack, and around 100 others were injured.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office Telegram channel.
At the request of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi District Court extended the preventive measure imposed on the event organizer, who is suspected of a criminal offence under Part 3 of Article 367 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.
The court ordered that the suspect remain in custody without setting bail.
What preceded this
On 24 July this year, 10 people were killed in a Russian strike; the youngest was just 19. Around 100 others were injured, and buildings were destroyed or damaged.
According to investigators, on the day of the attack, an arms manufacturers’ association organized a large event attended by military personnel, government officials, international partners and business representatives. More than 300 people were invited to an open-air venue, while the nearest shelter, measuring 34 square metres, was approximately 100 metres away.
Investigators say the event was organized without the necessary approvals from the military command, regional and district military administrations, and other authorized bodies. Its programme included a demonstration of air defence systems.
Invitations were sent to participants nine days beforehand, but the precise location and time were disclosed only a day before the event.
In the criminal proceedings, the chief organizer was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.
The aggressor state, the Russian Federation, bears direct responsibility for the missile strike and the deaths. Investigators are also establishing all the circumstances that may have affected the scale of the attack’s consequences.
Russian strike on exhibition in Kyiv region
- On the afternoon of 24 July, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and the surrounding region with ballistic missiles.
- It later emerged that the ruscists had struck a training ground where a weapons exhibition was taking place.
- Reports said 10 people had been killed and around 100 injured.
- The Prosecutor General’s Office said investigators would establish who decided to hold the event, who approved its location, time and format, what safety measures had been planned and whether the risks under martial law had been properly assessed.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the civilian site struck by the enemy in the Kyiv region on 24 July was not under the authority of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.
- Prosecutor General Kravchenko said the chief organizer had been detained. He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code. At the time, a court was expected to decide on a preventive measure shortly. Because of minor injuries, he was under guard at a medical facility.
- On 27 July, a court ordered that Vasyl Honcharuk, the organizer of the exhibition struck by Russia in the Kyiv region, be held in custody for 60 days without the option of bail.
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