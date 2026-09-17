Court leaves preventive measure unchanged for organizer of weapons exhibition in Kyiv region attacked by Russia with ballistic missiles. PHOTOS

Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi District Court has extended the detention without bail of the organizer of an event that Russia struck with a missile on 24 July. Ten people were killed in the attack, and around 100 others were injured.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office Telegram channel.

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At the request of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi District Court extended the preventive measure imposed on the event organizer, who is suspected of a criminal offence under Part 3 of Article 367 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

The court ordered that the suspect remain in custody without setting bail.

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What preceded this

On 24 July this year, 10 people were killed in a Russian strike; the youngest was just 19. Around 100 others were injured, and buildings were destroyed or damaged.

According to investigators, on the day of the attack, an arms manufacturers’ association organized a large event attended by military personnel, government officials, international partners and business representatives. More than 300 people were invited to an open-air venue, while the nearest shelter, measuring 34 square metres, was approximately 100 metres away.

Investigators say the event was organized without the necessary approvals from the military command, regional and district military administrations, and other authorized bodies. Its programme included a demonstration of air defence systems.

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Invitations were sent to participants nine days beforehand, but the precise location and time were disclosed only a day before the event.

In the criminal proceedings, the chief organizer was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

The aggressor state, the Russian Federation, bears direct responsibility for the missile strike and the deaths. Investigators are also establishing all the circumstances that may have affected the scale of the attack’s consequences.

Read more: One person killed, two injured: aftermath of this morning’s Russian strikes on Kyiv region

Russian strike on exhibition in Kyiv region