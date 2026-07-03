Court ruled to appoint public defender for accused in Farion murder case. VIDEO

The court granted the application by prosecutor Dmytro Petlovanyi and ruled to terminate the powers of the defence lawyer representing the defendant in the murder of Iryna Farion.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

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Details

The prosecutor noted that, as of 3 July, the Unified Register of Lawyers of Ukraine still contained a note regarding the suspension of lawyer Kryvoruchko’s powers. In accordance with Part 2 of Article 45 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine, a lawyer in respect of whom such information is recorded in the register is not entitled to represent the interests of the accused.

In light of this, the court appointed a public defender for Zinchenko. At the same time, the defendant has the right, until the next court hearing scheduled for 9 July, to enter into a contract with any other lawyer of his own choosing.

















Watch more: Farion’s murder: Zinchenko’s lawyer has filed third motion for recusal with court. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The murder of Iryna Farion

As a reminder, on the evening of 19 July 2024, an unknown assailant shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv.

According to local social media posts, the shooter was seen by neighbours. The man who shot Farion was aged between 20 and 25. He was waiting for her by the exit, carrying a pistol without a silencer, and was wearing gloves.

Doctors operated on Farion, but were unable to save her life.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that law enforcement are considering several theories regarding the murder. These include personal animosity and Farion’s social and political activities.

Law enforcement officers have published photographs and a description of a man who may be involved in Faryon’s murder.

On 25 July, President Zelenskyy announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko believes that the suspect may only have been the perpetrator.

On 26 July, the Halytskyi District Court in Lviv remanded an 18-year-old resident of Dnipro in custody for two months without the right to bail.

Subsequently, the lawyer lodged an appeal against the pre-trial detention order. Zinchenko’s pre-trial detention order was upheld.

The case concerning Farion’s murder has been reclassified, and the suspect, Zinchenko, faces life imprisonment.

On 24 March, the defendant, Viacheslav Zinchenko, announced that he was going on hunger strike, citing the disappearance of sports equipment – a ‘wall bar’ – that had been delivered to him in the remand centre.

See more: Zinchenko, accused of Farion’s murder, also collected data on Filatov, Korban, and Sternenko. PHOTOS