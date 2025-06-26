Zinchenko, accused of Farion’s murder, also collected data on Filatov, Korban, and Sternenko. PHOTOS

At the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Lviv, during the hearing in the case of the murder of linguist and public figure Iryna Farion, the contents of the mobile phone of the accused, Viacheslav Zinchenko, were examined.

Among the seized materials were images featuring Nazi and Russian symbols, screenshots of maps of Lviv, photos of weapons, correspondence regarding the purchase of pistols, and a PDF dossier on the deceased.

According to Suspilne, there were over 8,000 screenshots with markings on maps of Lviv, including the address where Iryna Farion lived. Images with swastikas, Hitler, the FSB logo, "Z" symbolism, St. George ribbons, and more were found — Zinchenko himself called these "memes."

Additionally, after the murder, an image mocking Farion appeared on the phone, and a dossier file dated March 6 was found in cloud storage, containing personal data and workplace information. Similar dossiers were found on Sternenko, Filatov, and Korban.

The prosecutor read messages in which Zinchenko, under the nickname "Paranoik," purchased a Stalker 2914 starter pistol for modification purposes. Other pistol models, including already modified ones, were also bought. Notes on surveillance methods, evading arrest, and a list of necessary equipment were discovered.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 21 at 11:00 a.m.

The murder of Iryna Farion

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local media, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bid farewell to Iryna Farion.

On July 25, President Zelensky announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

On July 26, Lviv's Halytskyi court remanded an 18-year-old Dnipro resident in custody for two months without bail.

Subsequently, the lawyer filed an appeal against the preventive measure.

Zinchenko's preventive measure was left unchanged.

The case of Farion's murder was reclassified, and the suspect Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.

