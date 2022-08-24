IAEA must get ZNPP under control as soon as possible - Zelensky

The IAEA mission should take the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant under permanent control as soon as possible.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The IAEA mission should take the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant under permanent control as soon as possible, and Russia should stop its nuclear blackmail without any conditions and completely dismiss the plant," the Ukrainian head of state stressed.

He stated that Russian Federation put the world on the brink of a radiation catastrophe by making the territory of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe - Zaporizhzhya NPP - a war zone. In this context, Zelensky stressed that due to Russia's armed provocations, shelling and deployment of Russian terrorists on the territory of the plant, the whole of Europe and neighboring regions are now under the threat of radiation pollution.

As a reminder, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Energodar has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.

The plant continues to operate under Energoatom's management for the Ukrainian energy system, but not at full capacity, as many of the lines around it have been damaged. There is around-the-clock communication with the personnel. At the same time, the occupiers fully control security at ZNPP: personnel access to their workplaces, pass/exit to the plant. Employees report regular instances of Russians bullying them. In particular, employees have been deprived of access to the shelter..

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the plant. Enerhoatom warns that the shelling is carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect from the Ukrainian energy system and de-energize the south of our country.

Talks about reconnecting ZNPP to the Russian power grid have been in talks with the occupiers from the very beginning.

On August 8 the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA demanding that a security mission be sent to Zaporizhzhya.

On 11 August, the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.The meeting was convened at Russia's request because of the shelling of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the plant for the visit of the IAEA mission , but but the Permanent Representative of Russia did not support this proposal. They say that Russia "protects the nuclear power plant", including from possible terrorist attacks.

Subsequently, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the IAEA delegation's trip to the Zaporizhzhia NPP through Kiev and then from across the collision line was dangerous.