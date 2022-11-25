We have seen no evidence of Ukrainian missile crash in Poland - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine has not yet received any evidence that there was a missile from Ukrainian air defense forces in Poland that damaged a farm and killed two local residents.

this was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, reports RBK-Ukraine with a refference to Le Parisien.

We are absolutely openly participating in the investigation together with the Polish services. We have heard political statements that it was a Ukrainian air defense missile, but we have not seen any evidence. Our military has information that it was not our missile. We are ready for mutual exchange of information. After that we will come to common conclusions and accept them, whatever they are," Kuleba said.

As reported, on November 15, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing two people. US intelligence confirmed the strike of Russian missiles on Poland. In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland a "deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation". The United States, Estonia and Lithuania declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, Czech Republic та Ukraine.

On the same day, at an extraordinary meeting in the evening of November 15, the Polish government decided to increase the combat readiness of the army. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that NATO is monitoring situation in Poland. In addition, Stoltenberg gathers ambassadors of the alliance member states for an emergency meeting on November 16 to discuss the events in Poland.

Later it became known that Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and convened the National Security Council.

US President Joe Biden told the G7 and NATO partners that the rocket explosion in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.