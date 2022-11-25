No remains of second missile found in Przewodów, Poland - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that no remains of second missile, which was previously reported, were found in Przewodw.

It was reported by "Polskie Radio", informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to Duda, the investigation has established that a Ukrainian missile defense missile exploded on the territory of Poland after the massive shelling of Ukraine.

"The investigation continues, all investigative actions have already been completed on the spot, laboratory tests are underway. No new conclusions change what I said earlier. We are waiting for the conclusions of experts and do not interfere in the process in any way," the Polish President noted.

President Andrzej Duda added that two missiles had exploded - one in Poland and the other one in Ukraine.

"I know that at first there was information about two missiles. After investigative actions, the remains of the second missile were not found on the territory of Poland. The second missile was definitely there, but it did not fall on the territory of Poland, but on the territory of Ukraine."

Andrzej Duda once again stressed that "it was a tragic incident that happened through the fault of Russia".

As reported, on November 15, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing two people. US intelligence confirmed the strike of Russian missiles on Poland. In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland a " deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation". The United States, Estonia and Lithuania declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, Czech Republic and Ukraine also joined their statements.

On the same day, at an extraordinary meeting in the evening of November 15, the Polish government decided to to increase the combat readiness of the army. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland. In addition, Stoltenberg gathers ambassadors of the alliance member states for an emergency meeting on November 16 to discuss the events in Poland.

Later it became known that Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and convened the National Security Council.

US President Joe Biden told the G7 and NATO partners that the rocket explosion in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.