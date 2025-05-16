European partners disappointed by Russia’s stance on Ukraine – Merz on Istanbul talks

Ukraine’s European partners are disappointed that Russia failed to seize the opportunity to move closer to ending the war, as it did not send a delegation of sufficient level to Istanbul.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made this statement in Tirana after a phone conversation involving the Presidents of Ukraine and France, the Prime Ministers of Poland and the United Kingdom, and the President of the United States, reports Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"We agree that the Russian side had a good opportunity this week to begin preliminary negotiations for a peace agreement alongside an initial ceasefire arrangement. We are deeply disappointed that this did not happen. The ball was entirely in Russia’s court," Merz said.

He added that all conditions had been met for a productive initial conversation.

Four European leaders and the head of the Ukrainian state agreed to continue working on involving the United States and to put forward proposals for launching negotiations in the coming days and weeks.

"We are firmly committed to continuing our support for Ukraine to bring this horrific war to an end. Unfortunately, the diplomatic efforts we have made so far have failed due to Russia’s unwillingness to take the first steps in the right direction. But we will not give up—we will carry on and maintain close coordination with the Americans," the German Chancellor emphasized.

Talks in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine must immediately agree to Russia’s proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he would like Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on May 15 for negotiations with Ukraine.

On May 15, the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It was later reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul had been rescheduled for May 16.

On the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation for participation in the negotiation process with the Russian Federation in Türkiye, scheduled for May 15–16.

On May 16, in the second half of the day, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began, with participation from the Turkish side.

Less than two hours after it began, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Türkiye in Istanbul on May 16 concluded.

