Kellogg on US peace plan: First point is comprehensive ceasefire

The United States presented a "strong peace plan", the first point of which is "a comprehensive cease fire that stops the killing now".

Keith Kellogg, the US President's special envoy for Ukraine, wrote about this on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"In Istanbul, Secretary Rubio made it clear that we have presented "a strong peace plan". Coming out of the London meetings we (US) came up with a comprehensive 22 point plan that is a framework for peace. The first point is a comprehensive cease fire that stops the killing now," Kellogg wrote.

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of 11 May, Putin offered to resume direct talks with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on 15 May.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should immediately agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would personally wait for Putin on 15 May. He also said that he wants Trump to be present in Turkey.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for talks with Ukraine.

On 15 May, a Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

Later, it became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul had been postponed to 16 May.

On the evening of 15 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiations with Russia in Turkey, scheduled for 15-16 May.

On 16 May, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in the afternoon with the participation of the Turkish side.

In less than two hours, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey in Istanbul on 16 May ended.

