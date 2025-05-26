During next talks with Russia, we expect their vision of ceasefire and will provide them with ours, - Sybiha

One of the key topics for discussion at the next meeting between Ukraine and Russia will be the ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha.

"We expect their vision of a ceasefire and will provide them with ours. This will be one of the key topics for discussion at the next meeting in the format of delegations that has already been held in Turkey. We want the negotiation process to move forward and these meetings to take place as soon as possible," emphasized Sybiha.

According to him, today is the time for diplomacy that will allow us to achieve a just and comprehensive peace. At the same time, we should not forget that it is Russia that is the source of aggression and that is the one that refuses to end the war.

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin offered to resume direct talks with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should immediately agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he wants Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approves the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine on May 15.

On May 15, a Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It later became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul had been postponed to May 16.

On the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiations with Russia in Turkey, scheduled for May 15-16.

On May 16, in the afternoon, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began with the participation of the Turkish side.

In less than two hours, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey in Istanbul on May 16 ended.