US has transferred some of its anti-drone systems from Ukraine to Middle East, - Hegseth

The United States has partially shifted its drone countermeasures from Ukraine to the Middle East.

This was stated by the head of Pennsylvania, Pete Hegseth, on Fox News.

"I was on Capitol Hill all week for a hearing. And one of the questions that was asked was, have you moved some of your drone countermeasures from Ukraine to the Middle East? And I answered: 'yes, we have,'" the US defence chief said.

He also added that the US is using all available resources to protect its people in the region.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with ABC News that the United States had moved 20,000 air defence missiles to the Middle East, which were intended for Ukraine.

Israel's strikes on Iran

On the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were operating.

Israel named Operation Lion's Nation, in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the US would defend itself and Israel in the event of a retaliation by Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of 13 June, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir Ali Hajizadeh was killed by Israeli air strikes on the command centre on the night of 13 June.

Later, on the evening of 13 June, Israel launched two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of 13 June. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were reported injured. As of the morning of 14 June, at least two people were reported dead and more than 50 wounded in the nighttime attack on Israel.