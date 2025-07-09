Ihnat about night attack: Main impact was to Volyn and airfield. There are certain consequences from "Kinzhals", but not all of them have reached their targets

During Russia's massive night attack on Ukraine, the enemy focused its main attack on Lutsk and one of the airfields.

This was stated by the head of communications of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Yurii Ihnat during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to Ihnat, there are certain consequences from the "Kinzhal" missiles, but not all of them have reached their targets.

"The local authorities have already informed us and we have written an official report, it is Volyn and the airfield (where the main impact was concentrated - Ed.), including some enterprises in this area. We can see that the enemy has recently been sending air assets to attack in a targeted manner. Yes, there were other regions, including Zhytomyr region," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that a woman was injured as a result of a UAV attack in the Kyiv region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, air defense was operating in Kyiv, and there was a threat to the western regions. Later, it became known that Lutsk suffered the most massive attack with missiles and drones: there was damage and a fire at the enterprise.

It was also noted that 29 drones were destroyed over the Cherkasy region at night, but there were no consequences. In addition, as reported, a company in Trebukhiv, Brovary district, is on fire because of a nighttime Russian attack.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired 728 Shaheds, 7 cruise missiles, and 6 Kidzals at Ukraine at night.