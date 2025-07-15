We consider possibility of further appealing court decision absolutely promising – Shabunin’s lawyer Rokun

Vitalii Shabunin’s lawyer, Serhii Rokun, stated that the defense considers the suspicion against the activist unfounded and will appeal the court’s decision.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the court hearing livestream.

"The defense considers the suspicion against Shabunin absolutely unfounded. Today’s hearing and the manner in which the motion was submitted to the court is viewed as a deliberate artificial manipulation aimed at obtaining confirmation of the suspicion’s validity," the lawyer said.

He added that the defense sees "the possibility of further appealing the decision as absolutely promising."

Additionally, Rokun emphasized that the defense’s arguments voiced during the hearing and all their motions were ignored by the court.

"This may indicate bias on the court’s part in assessing the evidence," the lawyer concluded.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the" Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On July 15, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Center, valid until August 20.

