Russia poses threat not only to Ukraine but also to whole of Europe and NATO: Time to respond decisively - Tsahkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna commented on the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, calling for increased pressure on Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Tsakhkna wrote about this in the social network X.

"Russia's nightly attacks on Ukraine by drones and missiles and repeated violations of Polish airspace are another harsh reminder that Russia poses a threat not only to Ukraine but to the whole of Europe and NATO," he said.

Tsahkna also called for decisive action.

"It is time to respond decisively and increase pressure on Moscow to stop its campaign of terror. It is absolutely clear that we need to continue to strengthen the air defense capabilities of both Ukraine and NATO's eastern flank," he added.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian "shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military used weapons against the targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the arrival of the "Shahed" in Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

Later, Tusk said that 19 targets flew into Poland, and 4 UAVs were shot down.