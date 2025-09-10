Norwegian FM Eide on attack on Poland: Russia is testing NATO

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide condemned the violation of Polish airspace, saying it was Russia’s attempt to test NATO.

Eide noted that "much indicates this may be an attempt by Russia to test NATO in a very tense situation."

According to the Norwegian minister, Poland concluded that everything points to this being a deliberate act rather than an accident.

He added that the drones fell on Polish territory during a massive strike on Ukraine, with some entering from Belarus: "This is a serious violation of Polish airspace, in other words, NATO airspace."

Background

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland. This was later confirmed by Poland’s Air Force Command, which stated that aircraft had been scrambled, air defense systems placed on high alert, and four airports closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the military had engaged the targets. He also informed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about the drone incursion.

Tusk convened an emergency meeting of Poland’s Council of Ministers.

AFU Air Force reported that at least eight Russian UAVs had flown into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones struck a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk later confirmed that Poland had come under attack from Russian drones.

Later, Tusk said 19 aerial targets had entered Polish airspace, four of which were shot down.

