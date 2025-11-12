NABU tapes should be subject to parliamentary control, - Radina, Servant of People party

The Chair of the Anti-Corruption Policy Committee, People's Deputy from Servant of the People, Anastasiia Radina, approached her colleague Yaroslav Zhelezniak with a proposal to organize an open meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigation Commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada to investigate economic crimes involving government officials, NABU, NACP, SBI, SSU, and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The deputy wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

According to her, the meeting should provide answers to a number of important questions, in particular:

What measures has the Security Service of Ukraine taken in response to the possible transfer of funds from an energy sector company to Moscow?

What urgent measures have been taken by Energoatom and the government to stop the "barrier" for which kickbacks were received, according to NABU tapes?

What measures have been taken by law enforcement agencies and the NACP in response to information about possible corruption and the execution of illegal orders?

Radina emphasized that the list of issues is far from exhaustive and is convinced that such a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission should take place in the near future.

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