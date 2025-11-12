NABU tapes should be subject to parliamentary control, - Radina, Servant of People party
The Chair of the Anti-Corruption Policy Committee, People's Deputy from Servant of the People, Anastasiia Radina, approached her colleague Yaroslav Zhelezniak with a proposal to organize an open meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigation Commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada to investigate economic crimes involving government officials, NABU, NACP, SBI, SSU, and the Office of the Prosecutor General.
The deputy wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
According to her, the meeting should provide answers to a number of important questions, in particular:
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What measures has the Security Service of Ukraine taken in response to the possible transfer of funds from an energy sector company to Moscow?
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What urgent measures have been taken by Energoatom and the government to stop the "barrier" for which kickbacks were received, according to NABU tapes?
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What measures have been taken by law enforcement agencies and the NACP in response to information about possible corruption and the execution of illegal orders?
Radina emphasized that the list of issues is far from exhaustive and is convinced that such a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission should take place in the near future.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.
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