"State will take away "95 Kvartal" as result of sanctions against Mindich," - Kaleniuk
Personal sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council against Tymur Mindich, co-owner of Studio Kvartal-95, mean that the state will take away his business.
This was reported by Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, according to Censor.NET.
"Sanctions against Mindich mean sanctions against his assets, including 95 Kvartal. That is, the state will take 95 Kvartal away from Mindich. I wonder who will take over this business? Perhaps the ARMA?" she noted.
Umierov and Mindich
According to Kaleniuk, in this case, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umierov, will be responsible for compiling a list of all companies whose beneficial owner is Mindich.
"In principle, there is logic in this. Umierov, who communicated regularly with Mindich, should know well which companies in the defense sector belong to this businessman. I am particularly interested in FirePoint," she added.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password