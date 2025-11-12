"State will take away "95 Kvartal" as result of sanctions against Mindich," - Kaleniuk

Personal sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council against Tymur Mindich, co-owner of Studio Kvartal-95, mean that the state will take away his business.

This was reported by Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, according to Censor.NET.

"Sanctions against Mindich mean sanctions against his assets, including 95 Kvartal. That is, the state will take 95 Kvartal away from Mindich. I wonder who will take over this business? Perhaps the ARMA?" she noted.

Read more: Mindich pressured Umerov to purchase low-quality bulletproof vests from shady business establishment - Nikolaienko

Umierov and Mindich

According to Kaleniuk, in this case, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umierov, will be responsible for compiling a list of all companies whose beneficial owner is Mindich.

"In principle, there is logic in this. Umierov, who communicated regularly with Mindich, should know well which companies in the defense sector belong to this businessman. I am particularly interested in FirePoint," she added.

What preceded this?