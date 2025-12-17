Prosecutor’s Office has no connection to leak of Shabunin’s intimate photos online, - Prosecutor General’s Office

The prosecutor's office stated that it had nothing to do with the dissemination of photos from the phone of Vitalii Shabunin, chairman of the AntAC board.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Channel 24 by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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What is known?

The PGO noted that if facts are established that indicate the unlawful use of pre-trial investigation materials, such actions will be given the appropriate legal assessment in accordance with the requirements of the law.

At the same time, they said that if the dissemination of these photographs is not related to the materials of the criminal proceedings and is a result of a violation of privacy, then the investigation of such facts is possible only on the basis of a statement by the victim.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s inner circle has been stealing from protection of energy facilities, - Shabunin

"As of now, no appeals or statements on this matter have been received by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

At the same time, public attempts to groundlessly link the prosecution authorities to the unauthorised dissemination of information from criminal proceedings are not based on facts and appear to be deliberate attempts to discredit the institution.

The prosecutor's office does not participate in information campaigns and does not comment on assumptions," the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Vitalii Shabunin stated that the SBI and the Office of the Prosecutor General had leaked his intimate photos from his phone, which had been seized during a search, on social media.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s goal is to neutralise NABU and SAPO, or to liquidate cases against his entourage, - Shabunin

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced that they had notified Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, that he was under suspicion.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the office of Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at his home.

Recall that the head of the Anti-Corruption Centre said that MPs from the Servant of the People faction had registered bill No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after leaving office. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular session of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the "Servant of the People" faction supported a number of controversial bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to the Kharkiv region. He attributes this to his criticism of the authorities.

On 15 July, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the head of the Anti-Corruption Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, in the form of a personal commitment until 20 August.

On 13 August, the SBI announced new charges against the commander of one of the military units in the Kyiv region and handed over the updated charges to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

On 14 August, the SBI announced that Shabunin would be tried for evading military service.

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