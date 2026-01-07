Rubio ruled out scenario of US military intervention in Greenland following example of Venezuela, - Barrot

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that the United States is not considering military intervention in Greenland along the lines of the scenario implemented in Venezuela.

This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, according to Censor.NET with reference to Le Figaro.

According to Barro, he received assurances to this effect during a telephone conversation with the head of US diplomacy.

"I spoke on the phone yesterday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He confirmed that this is not the approach supported by the United States. He ruled out the possibility that what just happened in Venezuela could happen in Greenland," said the French Foreign Minister.

Barro added that Rubio explicitly ruled out repeating in Greenland the scenario that the US implemented in Venezuela.

The head of French diplomacy also stressed that "an attack by one NATO country on another would not make sense" and "would be contrary to US interests." According to him, Greenland is European territory and will remain so.

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US plans for Greenland

Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.

On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."

In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.

What preceded it?