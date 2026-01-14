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On its second attempt, Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy

Denys Shmyhal is the new Minister of Energy of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The decision was supported by 248 MPs.

Denys Shmyhal is the new Minister of Energy of Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal is the new Minister of Energy of Ukraine

What preceded this?

On 13 January, the Verkhovna Rada did not have enough votes to appoint Denys Shmyhal as the new Minister of Energy.

It is known that on 14 January, the Rada appointed Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defence.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada Secretariat checks consultant Salmina who, according to media reports, received Kremlin money for years

Personnel changes

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VR (2059) appointment (300) Denys Shmyhal (872) Ministry of Energy (224)
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