Tsakhkna on massive attack on Ukraine: Russia must pay

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna responded to today's massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine and called for Russia to be held accountable.

He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Putin has not changed his goals

"Ukraine endured another night of Russian atrocities, which exacerbated the difficulties of an already harsh winter," Tsahkna wrote.

He stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not changed his goals: "His campaign continues to be focused on killing, destruction, and terror."

Read more: Russia attacked with two "Zircons", ballistic and cruise missiles: air defence forces destroyed 372 targets, - Air Force

Russia must pay

"Our response must remain firm. We need to increase pressure through stronger sanctions and tougher restrictions on Russia, while stepping up support for Ukraine. Russia must pay for this," wrote the Estonian foreign minister.

See more: Zelenskyy called for strengthening Ukraine’s air defence after massive attack by Russia: We are counting on response and assistance of all our partners. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What preceded it?