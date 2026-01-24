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Tsakhkna on massive attack on Ukraine: Russia must pay
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna responded to today's massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine and called for Russia to be held accountable.
He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.
Putin has not changed his goals
"Ukraine endured another night of Russian atrocities, which exacerbated the difficulties of an already harsh winter," Tsahkna wrote.
He stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not changed his goals: "His campaign continues to be focused on killing, destruction, and terror."
Russia must pay
"Our response must remain firm. We need to increase pressure through stronger sanctions and tougher restrictions on Russia, while stepping up support for Ukraine. Russia must pay for this," wrote the Estonian foreign minister.
What preceded it?
- According to the Air Force, on the night of 24 January, Russian troops carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air and ground-based missiles and strike UAVs. A total of 396 air attack weapons were recorded. Air defence forces shot down/suppressed 372 targets - 15 missiles and 357 drones of various types.
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles, causing hits and fires.
- By morning, it became known that one person had been killed and four wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. On the left bank, there are interruptions in water and heat supply.
- In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.
- The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. There are four wounded, and houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts have been damaged.
- On the night of Saturday, 24 January, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv.
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