During negotiations in UAE, possible American peacekeeping mission in Donetsk Oblast was discussed, - NYT

During two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, representatives of Ukraine and the United States discussed the deployment of US peacekeeping forces in the Donetsk region or the creation of a demilitarised zone.

This was reported by The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the consultations, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia rejects certain points

The publication notes that Russia is under pressure from economic problems, which complicates further financing of the war, so Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is showing willingness to consider peace initiatives.

The NYT writes that Putin wants to take advantage of the restored relations with Washington in the person of US President Donald Trump, whom the article calls "the most Kremlin-friendly American president in years."

At the same time, Russia does not agree to some points that Ukraine considers key to post-war security guarantees. In particular, the Russian side does not accept the possibility of deploying NATO military contingents on Ukrainian territory. Ukraine, for its part, does not agree to transfer control of the entire Donetsk region to Russia.

Read more: Moscow proposes to divide the electricity of Zaporizhzhia NPP between Ukraine and Russia, - Politico

Peacekeepers or demilitarised zone

It is noted that during the negotiations, the American and Ukrainian delegations discussed the deployment of neutral peacekeeping forces in part of the Donetsk region or the creation of a demilitarised zone.

"But Russia has rejected any settlement on territory that departs from what Russian officials have characterized as an agreement reached between Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin at a summit in Alaska last summer that Ukraine would surrender unconquered territory in the region," the article states.

Read more: Zelenskyy: All parties must be ready to compromise, including American side

Peace talks in the UAE

Read more: Witkoff: Talks in Abu Dhabi were very constructive, and it was agreed to continue next week