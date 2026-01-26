During negotiations in UAE, possible American peacekeeping mission in Donetsk Oblast was discussed, - NYT
During two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, representatives of Ukraine and the United States discussed the deployment of US peacekeeping forces in the Donetsk region or the creation of a demilitarised zone.
This was reported by The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the consultations, according to Censor.NET.
Russia rejects certain points
The publication notes that Russia is under pressure from economic problems, which complicates further financing of the war, so Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is showing willingness to consider peace initiatives.
The NYT writes that Putin wants to take advantage of the restored relations with Washington in the person of US President Donald Trump, whom the article calls "the most Kremlin-friendly American president in years."
At the same time, Russia does not agree to some points that Ukraine considers key to post-war security guarantees. In particular, the Russian side does not accept the possibility of deploying NATO military contingents on Ukrainian territory. Ukraine, for its part, does not agree to transfer control of the entire Donetsk region to Russia.
Peacekeepers or demilitarised zone
It is noted that during the negotiations, the American and Ukrainian delegations discussed the deployment of neutral peacekeeping forces in part of the Donetsk region or the creation of a demilitarised zone.
"But Russia has rejected any settlement on territory that departs from what Russian officials have characterized as an agreement reached between Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin at a summit in Alaska last summer that Ukraine would surrender unconquered territory in the region," the article states.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, the United States and Russia were to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator’s aide Yuriy Ushakov confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next round of negotiations is scheduled for 1 February in Abu Dhabi (UAE).
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