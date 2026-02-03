Shmyhal showed Rutte consequences of Russian attack on one of Kyiv’s thermal power plants

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited one of Kyiv's thermal power plants, which was hit by a Russian missile strike overnight. Ukrainian officials demonstrated the consequences of the attack and discussed with Rutte the need to strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure and counter cyber threats.

This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, according toCensor.NET.

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"Together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, we visited one of Kyiv's thermal power plants today, which was attacked by Russia last night. We showed Mr Rutte the terrible consequences of this attack. The enemy launched a missile strike on an energy facility that provides heat to the city's residents. This is a civilian facility," Shmyhal wrote.

The shelling was deliberate

"It happened just when the temperature dropped to -25°C. This crime must be properly assessed. We emphasised this together with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. In a conversation with Mr Rutte, we stressed the importance of strengthening the protection of heat and power supply facilities. Air defence systems and missiles for them. It is important to ensure the timely supply of weapons, as Russia is increasing its production," the minister stressed.

Officials discussed cooperation

They also discussed cooperation in countering cyber threats in the energy sector. We must work together, as Russia continues to wage a hybrid war against NATO members. Sharing experience will help us strengthen infrastructure protection.

"We thank Mark Rutte for his solidarity and strong commitment to supporting Ukraine," Shmyhal emphasised.

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Russia's attack on Ukraine on 3 February