10 645 44
Russia continues war because Ukraine is not making decisions for "peaceful settlement," - Peskov
The Kremlin says it will continue its war against Ukraine until Kyiv makes "appropriate decisions" for a "peaceful settlement."
This was stated by Russian dictator's spokeperson Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
What is known?
"The door to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine is open, but until Kyiv makes the appropriate decisions, Russia will continue its SMO (war against Ukraine - Ed.)," he said.
Also, according to Peskov, the Kremlin does not yet plan to report on the results of the new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi.
As a reminder, today, 4 February, the next stage of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the United States began in Abu Dhabi.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password