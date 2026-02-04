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Russia continues war because Ukraine is not making decisions for "peaceful settlement," - Peskov

The Kremlin has made a statement about the continuation of the war

The Kremlin says it will continue its war against Ukraine until Kyiv makes "appropriate decisions" for a "peaceful settlement."

This was stated by Russian dictator's spokeperson Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What is known?

"The door to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine is open, but until Kyiv makes the appropriate decisions, Russia will continue its SMO (war against Ukraine - Ed.)," he said.

Also, according to Peskov, the Kremlin does not yet plan to report on the results of the new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

As a reminder, today, 4 February, the next stage of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the United States began in Abu Dhabi.

Read more: France is preparing to resume dialogue with Putin at "technical level," - Macron

Peace talks in the UAE

  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
  • Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
  • Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
  • According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
  • According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
  • On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

Read more: Zelenskyy meets negotiating team ahead of new round of meetings in UAE: Ukraine ready for real steps

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Peskov Dmitry (500) Russia (13670) war in Ukraine (4877)
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