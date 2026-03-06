Middle East conflict must not distract from Russia’s war against Ukraine – Pistorius

The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East must not distract attention from the necessary support for Ukraine, as Russia’s war of aggression remains the main challenge to Europe’s security.

German Federal Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said this in Berlin while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Bundeswehr’s Medic Quadriga-2026 exercises, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

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Support for Ukraine

The politician recalled that air defense systems and ammunition for them, as well as missiles, are currently in short supply worldwide.

"It is therefore extremely important that the war currently unfolding in the Middle East does not lead to us losing focus on the war in Europe –– the war Putin is waging against Ukraine," Pistorius said in response to a question about how the war against Iran could affect further ammunition supplies to Ukraine.

Read more: Trilateral talks postponed due to situation in Middle East, Zelenskyy says

According to him, partners need to "pool all efforts" to continue organizing and procuring the maximum possible amount of the necessary weapons to support Ukraine.

At the same time, Pistorius added, allies must also take into account the needs of Middle Eastern countries, in particular the Gulf states, which may require assistance in the field of defense systems or logistics.

Strikes on Iran

Read more: Zelenskyy held talks with King of Bahrain: they discussed protection against Iranian drones and missiles