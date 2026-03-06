Middle East conflict must not distract from Russia’s war against Ukraine – Pistorius
The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East must not distract attention from the necessary support for Ukraine, as Russia’s war of aggression remains the main challenge to Europe’s security.
German Federal Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said this in Berlin while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Bundeswehr’s Medic Quadriga-2026 exercises, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
Support for Ukraine
The politician recalled that air defense systems and ammunition for them, as well as missiles, are currently in short supply worldwide.
"It is therefore extremely important that the war currently unfolding in the Middle East does not lead to us losing focus on the war in Europe –– the war Putin is waging against Ukraine," Pistorius said in response to a question about how the war against Iran could affect further ammunition supplies to Ukraine.
According to him, partners need to "pool all efforts" to continue organizing and procuring the maximum possible amount of the necessary weapons to support Ukraine.
At the same time, Pistorius added, allies must also take into account the needs of Middle Eastern countries, in particular the Gulf states, which may require assistance in the field of defense systems or logistics.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.
- The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.
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On 3 March, sources of the Iran International TV channel claimed that Mojtaba, the son of the eliminated Ali Khamenei, had been chosen as the next Supreme Leader of Iran.
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It later became known that Iran’s Assembly of Experts has not yet chosen a new Supreme Leader.
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