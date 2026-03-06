There are no delays in U.S. weapons supplies to Ukraine due to events in Iran, NATO ambassador Hetmanchuk says

Ukraine is not currently recording any negative impact of the situation in the Middle East on the supply of U.S. weapons financed by NATO allies and partners under the PURL program.

Ukrainian Ambassador to NATO Alona Hetmanchuk said this in a comment to Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Impact of the war in Iran

"At present, we are not recording any changes or delays in supplies under the PURL program in connection with the events in the Middle East. Likewise, for now, we do not see any impact on the decisions adopted at the Ramstein-format meeting regarding additional air defense assets provided from partners’ stockpiles. Everything is in progress," the diplomat said.

Hetmanchuk stressed the importance of timely contributions from the states whose funds are used to pay for weapons from U.S. stockpiles so that "the American side can process them promptly and carry out the relevant deliveries."

Read more: Ukraine has never received weapons from partners capable of striking at distance beyond 250 km – Zelenskyy

"For our part, we are explaining to NATO member states and the Alliance’s partners that today there are two ways to help us effectively and quickly protect ourselves from massive strikes, primarily ballistic ones: through a contribution to the PURL program or by providing us with the relevant interceptor missiles from their own stockpiles," Ukraine’s representative to NATO concluded.

Strikes on Iran

Read more: South Korea is considering possibility of joining PURL initiative – media