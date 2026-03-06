There are no delays in U.S. weapons supplies to Ukraine due to events in Iran, NATO ambassador Hetmanchuk says
Ukraine is not currently recording any negative impact of the situation in the Middle East on the supply of U.S. weapons financed by NATO allies and partners under the PURL program.
Ukrainian Ambassador to NATO Alona Hetmanchuk said this in a comment to Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.
Impact of the war in Iran
"At present, we are not recording any changes or delays in supplies under the PURL program in connection with the events in the Middle East. Likewise, for now, we do not see any impact on the decisions adopted at the Ramstein-format meeting regarding additional air defense assets provided from partners’ stockpiles. Everything is in progress," the diplomat said.
Hetmanchuk stressed the importance of timely contributions from the states whose funds are used to pay for weapons from U.S. stockpiles so that "the American side can process them promptly and carry out the relevant deliveries."
"For our part, we are explaining to NATO member states and the Alliance’s partners that today there are two ways to help us effectively and quickly protect ourselves from massive strikes, primarily ballistic ones: through a contribution to the PURL program or by providing us with the relevant interceptor missiles from their own stockpiles," Ukraine’s representative to NATO concluded.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.
- The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.
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On 3 March, sources of the Iran International TV channel claimed that Mojtaba, the son of the eliminated Ali Khamenei, had been chosen as the next Supreme Leader of Iran.
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It later became known that Iran’s Assembly of Experts has not yet chosen a new Supreme Leader.
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