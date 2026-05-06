Russia breaks ceasefire regime and assaults Pokrovsk agglomeration, there are wounded among our soldiers – 7th Air Assault Corps

In the Pokrovsk agglomeration, the enemy violated the ceasefire regime that Ukraine declared on the night of 5-6 May.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press service of the 7th Air Assault Corps.

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Details

As noted, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 28 attacks in our area of responsibility, six of them airstrikes using guided aerial bombs.

Read more: Ukraine announces ceasefire from 6 May. We will act reciprocally to Russia’s actions, Zelenskyy says

During the same period, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assault actions.

In addition, Russia continues to show activity and regroup in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, as well as on the approaches to these settlements.

Four soldiers wounded

"Since the beginning of the day, as a result of the enemy’s aggressive actions during the ceasefire regime in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, four Ukrainian servicemen have been wounded," the statement reads.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces continues to monitor the situation in its area of responsibility and is currently taking only mirror measures in response to the enemy’s actions.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces airstrike on ambush by occupiers from Russian Armed Forces’ 76th Division in Hryshyne: 15 Russian soldiers eliminated. VIDEO

Background

As reported earlier, Russian forces immediately broke the ceasefire regime announced by Zelenskyy, with Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts coming under attack. Zelenskyy later confirmed that Russia had broken the ceasefire regime and said Ukraine would decide on its next steps.

Ceasefire for May 9

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

Read more: If ceasefire announced by Ukraine is mutual, it will be extended. Next move is up to Russia – Budanov