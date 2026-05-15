Council of Europe approved launch of special tribunal on crime of aggression by Russian Federation

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has adopted a key decision to establish a Special Tribunal to investigate Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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In Chisinau, during a ministerial-level meeting, 36 countries and the European Union agreed on an Expanded Partial Agreement that launches the mechanism for establishing a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The document provides for the formation of a steering committee for the future tribunal and sets out the basic administrative and managerial principles governing its operations.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stated that the decision marks a de facto "point of no return," after which the special tribunal becomes a legal reality. At the same time, he emphasized that this is only the beginning of a long process that should lead to actual convictions and practical accountability for waging an aggressive war against Ukraine.

According to Sibiga, the circle of participating countries will continue to expand, and the next steps will be to establish an institutional framework in The Hague and launch the tribunal’s full-scale operations. He emphasized that this mechanism is important not only for Ukraine and Europe, but also for the development of an international system in which the crime of aggression does not go unpunished.

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What happened before?

On April 30, the European Parliament adopted a resolution titled "Ensuring Accountability and Justice in Response to Russia's Ongoing Attacks Against the Civilian Population in Ukraine."

The resolution calls on the EU to join and finalize the establishment of a tribunal regarding Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine as soon as possible.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced yesterday that the European Union has officially notified the Council of Europe of its intention to accede to the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Administrative Committee of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Special tribunal for crime of aggression by Russian Federation must be established immediately, - Tsakhkna

Special Tribunal on Russian Crimes