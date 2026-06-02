Record high in recent years: 41,000 people were in Kyiv metro during Russian attack

Photo: Андрій Ходьков, "Апостроф"

On the night of 2 June, during Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv, more than 41,000 people, including nearly 4,500 children, sheltered from the air threat at the capital’s metro stations.

As Censor.NET reports, Kyiv Metro said this in a statement.

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It is noted that this is the highest number of people who have stayed in the metro during an overnight air raid alert in recent years.

As a reminder, during an air raid alert, 46 underground metro stations operate as shelters, with all entrance halls open without exception.

Read more: Russia fired eight "Zircon" missiles at Ukraine during morning attack, - Ihnat

Reminder for those going to the metro as a shelter

Everyone who wants to stay overnight is asked to remember that they need to:

arrive at the station before it closes for entry (the detailed operating hours of each station are available via the link in the comments);

inform metro staff and police that you plan to stay for the entire night;

go down to the platform. Station staff will tell you where it is best to settle.

It is noted that access is provided on general terms if no air raid alert has been declared in the city.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least nine high-rise buildings, two petrol stations, polyclinic and nursery school damaged. PHOTOS

Personal comfort and the safety and convenience of others

During prolonged air raid alerts, when tens of thousands of people shelter at metro stations at the same time, it is important to take care not only of personal comfort, but also of the safety and convenience of others.

Station platforms have a clearly defined size, so the space must be used rationally so that there is enough room for everyone. Bulky items that may obstruct passengers’ free movement should also not be brought into the shelter.

In addition, evacuation routes must be kept clear. In the event of an emergency, passageways must remain open for the safe and rapid movement of people. Tents can significantly complicate the use of evacuation routes.

See more: Consequences of the attack on Dnipro: 7 buildings destroyed and a further 49 damaged. Six people have died, including one rescuer. PHOTOS

What to bring with you

To make staying at the stations overnight safer and more comfortable, people are advised to have the following with them:

warm clothes, blankets and sleeping mats, as the average temperature in the shelter is 17-18°C, and there may be drafts due to

tunnels and other underground premises;

personal medication and a bottle of water;

hygiene products (wet and dry wipes);

for pet owners, absorbent pads and bags.

Usually, fewer people stay at central stations during air raid alerts. Therefore, people are advised, where possible, to use them during danger.

"We ask you to treat metro staff with understanding. They are the ones who ensure the uninterrupted operation of stations in shelter mode while also carrying out current tasks so that even after an anxious night, the underground remains safe and convenient for passengers during the day," Kyiv Metro said.

Massive attack on 2 June

As reported, since the night of 2 June, Kyiv had been under a massive attack by enemy missiles and attack UAVs. Air defense systems were in action against aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defense activity, and falling fragments were reported in the city and the region.

As of 7:30 a.m. on 2 June, four people had been killed in the capital and another 58 injured. Of them, 40 were hospitalized, including two children.

Read more: Five medical facilities were damaged and partially destroyed as result of Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv, - Ministry of Health. PHOTOS

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. So far, nine people have been killed and 33 injured there, and a residential building has been destroyed.

On the night of 2 June, Russian troops carried out a massive air attack on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the strikes, and residential buildings, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was attacked by 15 drones and two missiles, injuring 10 people. The Osnovianskyi district was hit the hardest. Private houses, administrative buildings, the grounds of a preschool facility, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down.