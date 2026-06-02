DTEK restores power to more than 140,000 families in capital after overnight shelling

Specialists of DTEK Kyiv Grids have completed emergency restoration work after the massive overnight shelling of the capital.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in a message from the company’s press service.

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Power restored to thousands of families

Power supply has now been restored to more than 140,000 Kyiv families.

As reported, overnight and in the morning of 2 June, residents of the Obolonskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were left without electricity due to Russian missile and drone strikes.

As soon as the security situation allowed and the military and rescuers completed inspections of the strike sites, energy workers began repairing the damage.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least nine high-rise buildings, two petrol stations, polyclinic and nursery school damaged. PHOTOS

Energy company workers injured

The company also reported that two employees of DTEK Kyiv Grids were injured in the overnight attack. At the time of the strike, they were heading to a shelter.

The injured workers are currently in hospital and are receiving all necessary assistance.

Read more: Five medical facilities were damaged and partially destroyed as result of Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv, - Ministry of Health. PHOTOS

Massive attack on 2 June

As reported, since the night of 2 June, Kyiv had been under a massive attack by enemy missiles and attack UAVs. Air defense systems were in action against aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defense activity, and falling fragments were reported in the city and the region.

As of 7:30 a.m. on 2 June, four people had been killed in the capital and another 58 injured. Of them, 40 were hospitalized, including two children.

See more: Rescuer Anton Yarmolenko was killed in Russian strike on Dnipro; nine people have died and fate of six remains unknown, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. So far, nine people have been killed and 33 injured there, and a residential building has been destroyed.

On the night of 2 June, Russian troops carried out a massive air attack on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the strikes, and residential buildings, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was attacked by 15 drones and two missiles, injuring 10 people. The Osnovianskyi district was hit the hardest. Private houses, administrative buildings, the grounds of a preschool facility, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down.

Watch more: Massive attack on Kyiv: widespread destruction in capital. VIDEO