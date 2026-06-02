DTEK restores power to more than 140,000 families in capital after overnight shelling
Specialists of DTEK Kyiv Grids have completed emergency restoration work after the massive overnight shelling of the capital.
As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in a message from the company’s press service.
Power restored to thousands of families
Power supply has now been restored to more than 140,000 Kyiv families.
As reported, overnight and in the morning of 2 June, residents of the Obolonskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were left without electricity due to Russian missile and drone strikes.
As soon as the security situation allowed and the military and rescuers completed inspections of the strike sites, energy workers began repairing the damage.
Energy company workers injured
The company also reported that two employees of DTEK Kyiv Grids were injured in the overnight attack. At the time of the strike, they were heading to a shelter.
The injured workers are currently in hospital and are receiving all necessary assistance.
Massive attack on 2 June
As reported, since the night of 2 June, Kyiv had been under a massive attack by enemy missiles and attack UAVs. Air defense systems were in action against aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.
Explosions, air defense activity, and falling fragments were reported in the city and the region.
As of 7:30 a.m. on 2 June, four people had been killed in the capital and another 58 injured. Of them, 40 were hospitalized, including two children.
In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. So far, nine people have been killed and 33 injured there, and a residential building has been destroyed.
On the night of 2 June, Russian troops carried out a massive air attack on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the strikes, and residential buildings, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged.
It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was attacked by 15 drones and two missiles, injuring 10 people. The Osnovianskyi district was hit the hardest. Private houses, administrative buildings, the grounds of a preschool facility, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.
According to the Air Force, 40 of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down.
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