Debris from two ballistic missiles was recovered following Russian strike on Dovzhenko Film Studio, - Prosecutor General Kravchenko. PHOTOS
At around 01:30, Russian forces struck the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv.
This was reported on Telegram by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.
The enemy attacked the film studio with missiles
According to preliminary data, the strike hit its target. Debris, presumably from two ballistic missiles, was recovered at the site. A two-storey costume warehouse was destroyed, and an annex to the film studios, as well as administrative and production buildings, were damaged.
Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.
"This is yet another blow to Ukrainian culture and our historical memory," emphasises Kravchenko.
Strike on the Lavra
According to him, today’s deliberate actions by the aggressor state against the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra constitute yet another war crime by russia. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into this incident under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, nearly 2,000 cultural monuments have been damaged or destroyed. Over a hundred of them are UNESCO-protected sites. What Russia cannot destroy with missiles, it steals.
Between 2014 and 2026, the aggressor stole or appropriated over 7.8 million items of Ukraine’s cultural heritage from museums in the temporarily occupied territories. The true scale of the losses may be even greater, as access to many collections is still unavailable.
"We are documenting every such crime. Over 240 criminal proceedings. Already 15 suspects. And this is only the beginning," the Prosecutor General concludes.
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that the massive attack on Kyiv had left four dead and 25 injured, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
- The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
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