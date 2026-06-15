Debris from two ballistic missiles was recovered following Russian strike on Dovzhenko Film Studio, - Prosecutor General Kravchenko. PHOTOS

At around 01:30, Russian forces struck the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv.

This was reported on Telegram by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy attacked the film studio with missiles

According to preliminary data, the strike hit its target. Debris, presumably from two ballistic missiles, was recovered at the site. A two-storey costume warehouse was destroyed, and an annex to the film studios, as well as administrative and production buildings, were damaged.





Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

"This is yet another blow to Ukrainian culture and our historical memory," emphasises Kravchenko.

See more: Two Russian drones deliberately attacked Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Strike on the Lavra

According to him, today’s deliberate actions by the aggressor state against the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra constitute yet another war crime by russia. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into this incident under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.







Since the start of the full-scale invasion, nearly 2,000 cultural monuments have been damaged or destroyed. Over a hundred of them are UNESCO-protected sites. What Russia cannot destroy with missiles, it steals.

Between 2014 and 2026, the aggressor stole or appropriated over 7.8 million items of Ukraine’s cultural heritage from museums in the temporarily occupied territories. The true scale of the losses may be even greater, as access to many collections is still unavailable.

"We are documenting every such crime. Over 240 criminal proceedings. Already 15 suspects. And this is only the beginning," the Prosecutor General concludes.

Read more: Fire on roof of Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. Academy, kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv have been damaged, - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTOS

Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s massive strike on Kyiv: destruction in all districts. PHOTOS