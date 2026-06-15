Two Russian drones deliberately attacked Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to step up all contacts with partners as much as possible today following the Russian Federation’s massive attack.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to Zelenskyy, it has been established that two Russian drones deliberately targeted the part of the city where the Lavra and the Mystetskyi Arsenal are located.

"As of now, 35 people are known to have been injured in Kyiv. Across the country, 53 people have been wounded and 11 are known to have been killed in this massive Russian strike. My condolences to all the families and loved ones," he said.

The Head of State noted that he is in constant communication with our partners regarding the consequences of this Russian attack and the necessary response.

"It is important that national leaders, civil society leaders and international organisations do not remain silent. I have instructed the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our entire diplomatic team to step up all contacts with partners as much as possible today, so that international measures this week and next yield tangible results in strengthening our defences and increasing global pressure on Russia over this war. A just response to this Russian strike is needed. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" he concluded.

















Read more: G7 leaders will discuss stepping up pressure on Russia today, - von der Leyen

Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

Read more: Ukraine recently received and deployed Patriot missile system, - Zelenskyy