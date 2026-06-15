Two Russian drones deliberately attacked Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to step up all contacts with partners as much as possible today following the Russian Federation’s massive attack.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to Zelenskyy, it has been established that two Russian drones deliberately targeted the part of the city where the Lavra and the Mystetskyi Arsenal are located.
"As of now, 35 people are known to have been injured in Kyiv. Across the country, 53 people have been wounded and 11 are known to have been killed in this massive Russian strike. My condolences to all the families and loved ones," he said.
The Head of State noted that he is in constant communication with our partners regarding the consequences of this Russian attack and the necessary response.
"It is important that national leaders, civil society leaders and international organisations do not remain silent. I have instructed the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our entire diplomatic team to step up all contacts with partners as much as possible today, so that international measures this week and next yield tangible results in strengthening our defences and increasing global pressure on Russia over this war. A just response to this Russian strike is needed. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" he concluded.
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that the massive attack on Kyiv had left four dead and 25 wounded, including two children. The death toll later rose to five.
- The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Efforts were underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
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