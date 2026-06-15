G7 leaders will discuss stepping up pressure on Russia today, - von der Leyen

During today's meeting, G7 leaders will discuss stepping up pressure on Russia to force Russian dictator Putin to the negotiating table.

This was reported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Heavy attacks on Ukraine last night, with more civilians killed and the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO site, seriously damaged.

Today, G7 leaders meet in Evian.

We will discuss the next steps to increase pressure on Russia, bring Putin to the negotiating table, and end this senseless killing," she empasised

Von der Leyen stated that Europe is committed to peace.

"Nobody more than the Ukrainian people. Russia, on the other hand, showed again its sole interest in violence and destruction," she concluded.

Read more: Ukraine’s air defence shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike, – Air Force

Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

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