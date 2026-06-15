G7 leaders will discuss stepping up pressure on Russia today, - von der Leyen
During today's meeting, G7 leaders will discuss stepping up pressure on Russia to force Russian dictator Putin to the negotiating table.
This was reported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Heavy attacks on Ukraine last night, with more civilians killed and the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO site, seriously damaged.
Today, G7 leaders meet in Evian.
We will discuss the next steps to increase pressure on Russia, bring Putin to the negotiating table, and end this senseless killing," she empasised
Von der Leyen stated that Europe is committed to peace.
"Nobody more than the Ukrainian people. Russia, on the other hand, showed again its sole interest in violence and destruction," she concluded.
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that the massive attack on Kyiv had left four dead and 25 injured, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
- The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
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