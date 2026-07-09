Possible withdrawal of US troops from Europe will depend on Greenland, - Trump
President Donald Trump stated that the decision on a possible withdrawal of additional U.S. troops from Europe would depend on whether an agreement could be reached regarding Greenland.
He told reporters this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Trump was asked whether he plans to withdraw even more U.S. troops from Europe.
"I haven't made a final decision on this yet. A lot will depend on Greenland. A great deal, as you can imagine. We'll strike a very favorable deal on Greenland. And if not, then maybe I'll do it," the U.S. leader replied.
Trump also noted that his decision would depend on Iran as well.
"A lot depends on Iran. I mean, they want to help now. You know, sooner or later, the fact is that, essentially, there will be nothing left to fight for. But some things will depend on Iran. When they had the chance, the opportunity to help, they decided not to," he said.
Withdrawal of U.S. Troops from Europe
Earlier, media reports indicated that Pentagon chief Hegset had intended to announce further cuts to U.S. troops in Europe, but the White House blocked the decision.
Poland and Lithuania had previously stated their readiness to host additional U.S. units following plans to reduce the troop contingent in Germany. Washington was also considering the possibility of withdrawing up to 5,000 troops from German territory.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged people not to overreact to the U.S. decision to reduce its military presence in the country following Donald Trump's announcement that part of the American contingent would be withdrawn.
U.S. Interest in Greenland
- As a reminder, in early January 2025, Trump stated that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the United States would use military or economic force to gain control over Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen in turn stated that Greenland could become independent if its residents so desire, but that it would not become a U.S. state.
- CNN reports that Danish officials fear that U.S. President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egeede stated that the island does not want to be part of the United States or Denmark, but is striving for independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, 2025, Trump stated that the U.S. is ready to incorporate Greenland if the people are in favor: "We'll get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic Parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This came amid growing interest from the United States in purchasing real estate in Greenland.
- On January 9, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump once again expressed interest in purchasing Greenland. He stated that he would like to conclude the deal in a straightforward manner.
- On January 21, Donald Trump announced that he had worked out a framework agreement on Greenland with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The U.S. leader noted that, in light of these agreements, he would not impose the tariffs that were set to take effect on February 1.
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