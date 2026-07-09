Possible withdrawal of US troops from Europe will depend on Greenland, - Trump

President Donald Trump stated that the decision on a possible withdrawal of additional U.S. troops from Europe would depend on whether an agreement could be reached regarding Greenland.

He told reporters this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Trump was asked whether he plans to withdraw even more U.S. troops from Europe.

"I haven't made a final decision on this yet. A lot will depend on Greenland. A great deal, as you can imagine. We'll strike a very favorable deal on Greenland. And if not, then maybe I'll do it," the U.S. leader replied.

Trump also noted that his decision would depend on Iran as well.

"A lot depends on Iran. I mean, they want to help now. You know, sooner or later, the fact is that, essentially, there will be nothing left to fight for. But some things will depend on Iran. When they had the chance, the opportunity to help, they decided not to," he said.

Withdrawal of U.S. Troops from Europe

Earlier, media reports indicated that Pentagon chief Hegset had intended to announce further cuts to U.S. troops in Europe, but the White House blocked the decision.

Poland and Lithuania had previously stated their readiness to host additional U.S. units following plans to reduce the troop contingent in Germany. Washington was also considering the possibility of withdrawing up to 5,000 troops from German territory.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged people not to overreact to the U.S. decision to reduce its military presence in the country following Donald Trump's announcement that part of the American contingent would be withdrawn.

Read: Greenland Announces Talks with the U.S. on New Military Bases

U.S. Interest in Greenland