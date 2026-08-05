Aftermath of Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Civilian facilities were struck in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district during Russia’s massive ballistic attack on the night of 5 August.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

A Nova Poshta terminal and a food warehouse were damaged in the Russian attack.

As reported, three people were killed and eight injured in the Russian strike on the Nova Poshta terminal.









































Photo: Natalia Sharomova

Watch more: Moment missile carrying cluster munitions struck Kyiv. VIDEO

Background

Watch more: Launch of 6 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from Russian territory. VIDEO