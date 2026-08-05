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Aftermath of Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Civilian facilities were struck in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district during Russia’s massive ballistic attack on the night of 5 August.
This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.
Details
A Nova Poshta terminal and a food warehouse were damaged in the Russian attack.
As reported, three people were killed and eight injured in the Russian strike on the Nova Poshta terminal.
Photo: Natalia Sharomova
Background
- As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires were recorded across the city, people were injured, and an ammonia leak occurred.
- Numerous fires engulfed Kyiv’s Right Bank overnight.
- Warehouses and businesses are on fire in three districts of the Kyiv region following the Russian attack.
- It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured in the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.
- Bodies of victims were found on a railway platform in the Brovary district.
- It was also reported that the enemy had carried out a horrific strike on the production and logistics infrastructure of the Epicentr company overnight.
- According to the Air Force, Russia launched 28 missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine, with air defence forces managing to shoot down 98 drones.
- As of 10:30 a.m. on 5 August, 17 people had been killed and 34 injured in Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv and the region.
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