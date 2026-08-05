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Aftermath of Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Civilian facilities were struck in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district during Russia’s massive ballistic attack on the night of 5 August.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

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Details

A Nova Poshta terminal and a food warehouse were damaged in the Russian attack.

As reported, three people were killed and eight injured in the Russian strike on the Nova Poshta terminal.

The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August
The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv’s Obolon district on 5 August

Photo: Natalia Sharomova

Watch more: Moment missile carrying cluster munitions struck Kyiv. VIDEO

Background

  • As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires were recorded across the city, people were injured, and an ammonia leak occurred.
  • Numerous fires engulfed Kyiv’s Right Bank overnight.
  • Warehouses and businesses are on fire in three districts of the Kyiv region following the Russian attack.
  • It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured in the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.
  • Bodies of victims were found on a railway platform in the Brovary district.
  • It was also reported that the enemy had carried out a horrific strike on the production and logistics infrastructure of the Epicentr company overnight.
  • According to the Air Force, Russia launched 28 missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine, with air defence forces managing to shoot down 98 drones.
  • As of 10:30 a.m. on 5 August, 17 people had been killed and 34 injured in Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv and the region.

Watch more: Launch of 6 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from Russian territory. VIDEO

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