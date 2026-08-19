"Nord Stream" Sabotage: Another Ukrainian Detained in Croatia

Another suspect has been arrested in Croatia in connection with the case involving the sabotage of the "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream 2" gas pipelines.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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What is known

According to reports, German prosecutors have stated that a second suspect, accused of involvement in the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in 2022, has been arrested in Croatia. He is to be extradited to Germany.

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office has identified the Ukrainian national as Volodymyr Z. He was arrested by the local police in the coastal Croatian town of Pula on the basis of a European arrest warrant.

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The sabotage of the ‘Nord Stream’ pipelines