"Nord Stream" Sabotage: Another Ukrainian Detained in Croatia
Another suspect has been arrested in Croatia in connection with the case involving the sabotage of the "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream 2" gas pipelines.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Reuters.
What is known
According to reports, German prosecutors have stated that a second suspect, accused of involvement in the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in 2022, has been arrested in Croatia. He is to be extradited to Germany.
The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office has identified the Ukrainian national as Volodymyr Z. He was arrested by the local police in the coastal Croatian town of Pula on the basis of a European arrest warrant.
The sabotage of the ‘Nord Stream’ pipelines
- On 26 September 2022, three explosions occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run along the seabed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks.
- The governments of the US, the UK and the EU have stated that this was a deliberate act of sabotage.
- In early February 2024, Sweden closed its investigation into the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline due to a lack of jurisdiction.
- Subsequently, Germany issued arrest warrants for all those suspected of carrying out acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022. All of them are Ukrainian nationals.
- The Bologna Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of the extradition to Germany of the Ukrainian national Serhii Kuznetsov.
- n 1 October, the Warsaw District Court ruled that the Ukrainian national Volodymyr Zh., whom the German authorities suspect of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022, should be remanded in custody for seven days.
- On 6 October, the Warsaw Regional Court extended by 40 days the detention of the Ukrainian national Volodymyr Zh.
- The Court of Appeal in Bologna upheld the decision to extradite to Germany Ukrainian national Serhii Kuznetsov, who is suspected of involvement in the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022.
- Subsequently, the Italian Constitutional Court authorised the extradition of Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov to Germany.
- On 27 November, Italy extradited the Ukrainian Serhii Kuznetsov to Germany.
- On 28 November, Kuznetsov was taken into custody in Germany.
- According to media reports, Kuznetsov served in the Special Operations Forces.
- On 1 July 2026, the German Attorney General brought formal charges for the first time against Ukrainian national Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the ‘Nord Stream 1’ and ‘Nord Stream 2’ gas pipelines 26 September 2022.
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