Croatian court postpones hearing on Zhuravlov’s extradition: Germany adds "war crime" charge to warrant

A court hearing on the possible extradition of Ukrainian national Volodymyr Zhuravlov from Croatia to Germany in the case concerning the sabotage of the "Nord Stream" pipelines, scheduled for September 4, has been postponed. According to the defence, the reason was that Germany had updated the European Arrest Warrant by adding a new legal classification of "war crime."

The law firm Katerynchuk, Moor & Partners, which represents the Ukrainian national, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"For the defence, this marks a new stage in the fight for the rights of a Ukrainian citizen. We continue our work. We will report any further developments in the case immediately," the lawyers said.

The statement did not specify a new date for the court hearing.

Earlier, a Polish court refused to extradite Zhuravlov to Germany and released him from custody. However, in August 2026, the Ukrainian was detained again, this time in Croatia on the basis of a European Arrest Warrant.

On September 4, a Croatian court was due to consider whether he could be extradited to Germany. Zhuravlov’s defence questioned, in particular, whether another EU country could extradite a Ukrainian national after a Polish court had already refused to hand him over to the German authorities.

The sabotage of the ‘Nord Stream’ pipelines