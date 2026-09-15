Maksym Krym performs "managerial functions" at Prosecutor General’s Office. Slidstvo.Info finds Russian passport held by his wife

Following the dismissal of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy, Maksym Krym, is currently performing the relevant "managerial functions" at the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Maryana Haiovska, head of the Prosecutor General’s Office Information Policy and Communications Department, told Hromadske this in a comment, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Performing managerial functions

According to her, Krym has not been appointed acting Prosecutor General by a separate order or directive.

"Under the distribution of duties, as Deputy Prosecutor General, he performs the relevant managerial functions, except for those powers and procedural decisions that are assigned by law exclusively to the Prosecutor General’s competence," Haiovska said.

Sources at LIGA.net report that it was Maksym Krym who recently approved the decision to remove from the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations information on the notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, which had previously been signed by dismissed Prosecutor General Kravchenko.

Russian citizenship of his wife and her parents

According to Slidstvo.Info, the wife of Deputy Prosecutor General Maksym Krym, Hanna Krym, received a Russian passport on April 2, 2014. The document lists her registration in Sevastopol.

Her father, Viacheslav Yushkov, and mother, Larysa Yushkova, received Russian passports on April 30, 2014. Both were also registered in Sevastopol.

"It should be noted that after March 18, Russia launched forced passportisation in Crimea and effectively issued its passports to all Crimean residents. Those who wished to retain Ukrainian citizenship had to personally submit a refusal of a Russian passport at designated migration service offices," the journalists note.

As of 2026, the information about Hanna Krym’s Russian passport remains current. At the same time, the editorial team was unable to establish whether she had annulled the passport or was currently using it.

Hanna Krym is originally from Sevastopol.

"We obtained information from border-crossing records. After receiving her Russian passport, she continued travelling to Crimea from mainland Ukraine, likely to visit her parents, who remained living in Sevastopol. She last departed from Armiansk in October 2015," Slidstvo.Info writes.

In his Odnoklassniki profile in 2016, her father, Viacheslav Yushkov, wrote that he had worked at sea for 30 years and was, at the time of the post, employed as a security guard at Sevteploset.

Hanna’s mother, Larysa Yushkova, writes about spiritual practices on social media and follows related topics in Telegram channels. According to information available to the editorial team, Larysa Yushkova flew to Russia repeatedly between 2015 and 2021.

Watch more: NABU Director Kryvonos and SAPO head Klymenko respond to Kravchenko’s allegations. VIDEO

Who is Maksym Krym?

Maksym Krym has worked in the prosecution service since 2010. Until November 2014, he served in the military prosecution bodies of the Ukrainian Navy, as well as in the Crimean and Western regions.

Later, Krym was part of the group of state prosecutors in the high-treason case against former President Viktor Yanukovych, together with Ruslan Kravchenko, with whom he had worked at the Main Military Prosecutor’s Office.

In 2023, Krym headed the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, and on June 25, 2025, he became Deputy Prosecutor General.

It should be recalled that on Tuesday, September 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Read more: Kravchenko left country last night, - Anti-Corruption Action Centre

Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko said he had signed notices of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General.

NABU and SAPO called Kravchenko’s actions a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Kravchenko left Ukraine on the night of September 14.

The Prosecutor General later said he was currently abroad on a business trip.

According to Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

The Prosecutor General later said that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of fictitious adoption to evade criminal liability.

On September 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the suspension of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office denied reports that Semen Kryvonos had allegedly been served with a notice of suspicion.

Kravchenko accused NABU of trying to have the notice of suspicion against the bureau’s director, Semen Kryvonos, revoked through backroom arrangements.

Read more: Zelenskyy suspends Kravchenko from post of Prosecutor General