Deputy Prosecutors General arrived at Verkhovna Rada Committee meeting: they are investigating who is in charge of Office of Prosecutor General

Deputy Prosecutors General were present at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s Committee on Law Enforcement.

This was reported to Censor.NET by one of the Committee’s members.

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Details

The following are taking part in the meeting: Deputy Prosecutors-General Maksym Yuriiovych Krym, Andrii Leonidovych Leshchenko, Viktor Serhiiovych Lohachov, Oleksii Mykolaiovych Khomenko, as well as the Head of the General Inspectorate of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Oleksandr Petrovych Kurach, and the Deputy Head of the Department of Organisational and Supervisory Activities, Legal and Analytical Support – Head of the Legal Support Division of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Serhii Valeriianovych Shmalenia.

Members of Parliament summoned the leadership of the Office of the Prosecutor General to ascertain who is currently in charge of the prosecution service and on what grounds.

Watch more: They can’t appoint acting prosecutor general right now because not all individuals involved in ’Carthage’ case have been identified, - Kytsak, member of "Servant of People" party. VIDEO

Kravchenko’s resignation and the allegations against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

The NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption to evade criminal liability.

On 14 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the suspension of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The Office of the Prosecutor General denied reports that a notice of suspicion had been served on Semen Kryvonos.

Kravchenko accused the NABU of attempting to have the notice of suspicion against the bureau’s director, Semen Kryvonos, revoked through backroom deals.

On September 15, 2026, the Rada supported Kravchenko's resignation.

Read more: I did not sign suspicion against Kryvonos earlier under pressure from Zelenskyy, - Kravchenko