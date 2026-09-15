They can’t appoint acting prosecutor general right now because not all individuals involved in ’Carthage’ case have been identified, - Kytsak, member of "Servant of People" party. VIDEO

Following Ruslan Kravchenko’s resignation, the Verkhovna Rada should launch an open competition for the position of Prosecutor General, as there is currently no suitable candidate for the acting position amid the "Carthage" case.

This was stated on Suspilne by Bohdan Kytsak, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, according to Censor.NET.

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The question is what to do following the Prosecutor General’s resignation.

"Right now, there isn’t even anyone who could assume the role of acting Prosecutor General. And I believe this is the best time for us, as members of parliament, to take advantage of the situation and hold an open competition for the position of Prosecutor General," he noted.

According to the lawmaker, an open competition is the only chance to completely overhaul the system within the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Read more: Rada supported Kravchenko’s dismissal from post of Prosecutor General

Why isn’t there an acting Prosecutor General?

"I see the key problem as being that, in connection with the ‘Carthage’ special operation, we have not yet received a complete list of the names of the people involved in this shameful practice—the protection racket involving call centers. Once we confirm that the current deputies are in no way involved in this, the pool of candidates for the acting position may narrow.

It turns out that if an acting head is appointed now, he’ll be implicated in some scandal a month later—or in connection with "Carthage" itself. And we’ll be stuck in this vicious cycle all over again. Therefore, to prevent this from happening, we must pass a law on competitive selection processes now and launch this competition," Kytsak added.

Read more: I did not sign suspicion against Kryvonos earlier under pressure from Zelenskyy, - Kravchenko

Kravchenko’s resignation and the allegations against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

The NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption to evade criminal liability.

On 14 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the suspension of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The Office of the Prosecutor General denied reports that a notice of suspicion had been served on Semen Kryvonos.

Kravchenko accused the NABU of attempting to have the notice of suspicion against the bureau’s director, Semen Kryvonos, revoked through backroom deals.

On September 15, 2026, the Rada supported Kravchenko's resignation.

Operation "Carthage"

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing its own sources, reported that NABU and SAPO were allegedly conducting searches targeting Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Mariia Vdovychenko, and Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and SAPO reported the alleged "protection" by the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) of a network of so-called call centers that defraud people.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the PGO’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Before taking up his current position at the PGO, Kropyva served as deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration on Oleh Kiper’s team.

Against this backdrop, NABU announced a new operation called "Carthage."

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that it would suspend the employee whose possible involvement in "protecting a network" of fraudulent call centers and laundering assets is being investigated.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received bribes from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme was identified as the head of one of the Prosecutor General’s Office divisions.

Recordings of the criminal group of Prosecutor General’s Office employees were also released.

The Prosecutor General’s Office later confirmed searches at the premises of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial restraint measure on Prosecutor General’s Office official Kropyva.

On September 7, Ivakhnenko was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million.

On the evening of 7 September, Kravchenko resigned from his post as Prosecutor General.

Following him, Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko, who is implicated in the anti-corruption bodies’ investigation, also resigned from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Read more: Carthage suspects knew about searches, information leak occurred. SSU took part in attack on NABU and SAPO – Kryvonos